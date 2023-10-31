Cavs forward Georges Niang reveals that he’s afraid to be home alone

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang revealed that he’s afraid to be home alone in a video where players shared their fears ahead of the team’s Halloween matchup with the New York Knicks.

“I am extremely afraid of scary movies and being in the house by myself,” Niang said. “It’s pretty petrifying when you hear noises and you don’t know where they’re coming from. Everybody knows, don’t give me those weird looks. Everybody knows what I’m talking about.”

While Niang’s fear may not be the most common one, the Cavs forward was certainly honest in his response.

Niang signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Cavs this past offseason, and the team has high expectations for the 2023-24 season and beyond with him on the roster.

Since Niang doesn’t like to be home alone, he may want to invite some of his new teammates over to avoid his fear and get to know them a little better. The Cavs have already played three games this season, but there still is chemistry that could be built between Niang and his team.

So far this season, the veteran forward is averaging 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.7 minutes per game. He’s shooting just 21.1 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs and their fans should expect Niang to turn things around, as he’s been a much better shooter in his career than his numbers suggest through the first three games of this season.

Last season for the Philadelphia 76ers, Niang appeared in 78 games, making one start and playing 19.4 minutes per game. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and an impressive 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

It’s not easy to shoot that well from 3 for a full season, so a few bad games shouldn’t worry Cavs fans about Niang’s long-term fit in the offense.

It’s cool to see Niang and other Cavs players get vulnerable about their fears on Halloween, especially since there are plenty of fans out there who may have the same things in common that scare them.

Niang and the Cavs will host the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. The tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.