Kevin Love hilariously suggests LeBron James is on performance-enhancing drugs

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love hilariously suggested that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on performance-enhancing drugs after the 38-year-old posted a crazy photo on Instagram.

James shared an image of himself leaping for a deflection, showing how high he can get off the ground even though he’s in his 21st season in the NBA.

James can do things on a basketball court that almost nobody else can, which is why he’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and still thriving in the league at his current age.

Love took to the comment section on James’ post to share some emojis, seemingly suggesting that his former teammate is juicing.

Love and James go way back from their time with the Cavs. Of course, they won a title together in the 2015-16 season. In four years together in Cleveland, James and Love made the NBA Finals four times.

While James moved on to the Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Love remained with the Cavs for a few more seasons before he reached a buyout with the team last season. Love then joined the Miami Heat, where he helped the team make the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 campaign.

Love may be poking fun at James for his insane athletic ability, but the Lakers superstar is showing no signs of slowing down in his 21st season.

Through two games, James is averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. On Thursday night, he led the Lakers to a massive fourth quarter where they outscored the Phoenix Suns 28-11.

James played the entire fourth quarter for the Lakers on Thursday, going 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line to score 10 points in the final period.

The performance helped the Lakers get their first win of the 2023-24 season, and the team is hoping that there are many more on the way.

Love and James may no longer be teammates, but their bond from their time with the Cavs is clear. It’s always possible that they could face off as opponents in the NBA Finals if the Heat and Lakers make it there in the 2023-24 season.