Donovan Mitchell reacts to Cavs teammate Georges Niang landing next to LeBron James and Tim Duncan in decade record books

On Thursday, the House of Highlights’ official Instagram account posted a stat that indicates Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang has the most wins to his name of any NBA player this decade. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had the most wins in the 2010s, while former San Antonio Spurs star big man Tim Duncan had the most wins during the 2000s.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell recently took to Instagram to express that he’s ecstatic to see his teammate land next to James and Duncan in the decade record books.

Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cavaliers during the 2023 offseason after spending the previous two seasons as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 30-year-old forward served as a valuable role player for the 76ers in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in 78 games played with the team during the regular season. Niang also shot the ball with great efficiency from behind the 3-point arc a season ago, seeing as how he converted 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The forward had a quiet 2023 playoffs with Philadelphia, however. He didn’t average more than 4.4 points per game in either of the 76ers’ two playoff series but did shoot 50.0 percent from behind the 3-point arc in the team’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia swept Brooklyn in four games in the first round but ended up losing to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in seven games in round two.

Mitchell, meanwhile, enjoyed the best season of his pro career a season ago. He averaged a career-high 28.3 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game across 68 appearances with the Cavaliers during the 2022-23 regular season, his first season with Cleveland.

Expect Niang to be a steady member of the Cavaliers’ rotation throughout the 2023-24 regular season. After all, he is one of the better 3-point shooters on the team right now, on top of being a solid rebounder at the forward position.