Evan Mobley tabbed by NBA GMs as player most likely to have breakout season this year

Last season, Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley was named the most likely player in the NBA to have a breakout year according to a poll of general managers around the league.

Folks can argue about whether or not that came to fruition, but a year later, it seems like some general managers still think the 22-year-old has a breakout season ahead of him.

Although he didn’t crack the top five of the category in this year’s poll (conducted by NBA.com), Mobley still received votes as a breakout candidate.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves received the most love in the category, as 23 percent of respondents voted for him.

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2023-24? 1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 23%

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 20%

3. Franz Wagner, Orlando – 13%

T-4. Paolo Banchero, Orlando – 7%

T-4. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Desmond Bane, Memphis; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana; Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City; Kyrie Irving, Dallas; Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota; Evan Mobley, Cleveland; Alperen Sengun, Houston; Zion Williamson, New Orleans

» Last year: Evan Mobley – 21%

Mobley is entering his third NBA season, and the hope among Cavs fans is that he’s on the verge of taking his game to new heights.

The 6-foot-11 big man was impressive as a rookie, and in his sophomore campaign, he became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. If Mobley can start to polish his game on the offensive end of the floor, the sky will be the limit for him.

Mobley holds career averages of 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game across his two NBA seasons.

If the Cavs want to keep up with some of the other contenders in the Eastern Conference this season, they’re going to need to see some internal development from their key players, and Mobley is a prime candidate to check that box. He’s a player who has the power to significantly alter Cleveland’s ceiling this season and beyond.

According to Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Mobley “went to work” as soon as the 2022-23 season ended, which can only mean good things for the squad. Cleveland did make some solid additions this offseason, but a third-year leap from Mobley could prove to be more impactful than any roster changes.

The Cavs will open their season later this month against the Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland is hoping to return to the playoffs and get some redemption after being eliminated in the first round last season by the New York Knicks in just five games.