Donovan Mitchell goes after Bart Scott for joking about Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ injury

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recently suffered a torn ACL in practice and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott joked about the injury on ESPN’s “First Take,” and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to go after Scott over his “lame” joke on Diggs’ injury.

Bart Scott joking about Trevon Diggs’ injury is insane work. Most these guys on the big networks are so bad, it’s unreal. pic.twitter.com/F8raYqVC5y — Ernie (@es3_09) September 22, 2023

This is lame… and as a former player this makes it 10x worse 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/2VpDfwZSp3 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 22, 2023

Mitchell was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after a two-season stint playing college basketball at the University of Louisville.

The 27-year-old has played for two teams — the Utah Jazz and Cavaliers — across his six seasons in the NBA.

The four-time NBA All-Star spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jazz before he was dealt to the Cavaliers in September of 2022.

Mitchell is fresh off arguably the best season of his pro career, as he averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game across 68 games played with the Cavaliers during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts). He also shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field, seeing as he converted 48.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Those numbers were good enough for Mitchell to earn an All-Star nod — the fourth of his pro career — as well as a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

The Cavaliers’ 2023 postseason run was brief, however. They were eliminated by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in five games in the first round of the postseason.

Mitchell had a forgettable series against the Knicks too, at least by his standards. He averaged 23.2 points and 7.2 assists per game for the series but converted just 43.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Arguably Mitchell’s worst game of the first-round series came in Game 4. The 6-foot-1 guard scored just 11 points and converted five of his 18 field-goal attempts, which equates to a 27.8 percent field-goal percentage. The Cavaliers went on to lose Game 4 by a final score of 102-93.

Here’s to hoping that Mitchell will put his lackluster playoff series against the Knicks behind him and have an even better regular season during the 2023-24 regular season.