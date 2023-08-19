Georges Niang gushes about ‘perfect fit’ with Cavs

Cavs News

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang explained why he and the Cavs are a “perfect fit.”

Niang signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Cavs, a team that has high expectations for the 2023-24 season and beyond.

“You love to be compensated for everything you’ve put in and worked for,” Niang said. “But work doesn’t stop. The Cavaliers have expectations. I have expectations. This is a team that is very close — very! They have some really good young talent and were looking for a veteran shooters and I was looking for a team that is dedicated to winning. It’s a perfect fit.”

Cleveland earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but it was promptly knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the New York Knicks in just five games.

The Cavs really struggled finding consistent shooting on the wing behind Caris LeVert in that series with New York. Isaac Okoro (30.8 percent from 3), Cedi Osman (30.0 percent) and Danny Green (25.0 percent on just four attempts) all struggled to make the Knicks pay from beyond the arc, allowing them to focus on slowing down Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland addressed that weakness this offseason in multiple ways. The team brought back LeVert on a new deal and added former Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus in a sign-and-trade.

Niang, who spent the 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, signed with the team in free agency, giving it yet another proven shooter. A power forward, Niang should be able to play alongside Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the frontcourt to help Cleveland space the floor.

Last season for Philly, Niang appeared in 78 games, making one start and playing 19.4 minutes per game. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and an impressive 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

It’s clear that Niang wanted to go to a place where he could compete for a title, and Cleveland is certainly hoping that is in this team’s future. Mobley, Garland, Allen and Mitchell form one of the better young cores in the NBA.

Cavs fans are hoping Niang fits in as seamlessly as he hopes with the team in order to help it make the playoffs again in the 2023-24 season.

