Report: There’s league-wide belief Evan Mobley will become Cavs’ full-time center

There is “leaguewide belief” that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley will eventually become the team’s full-time center, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

Fedor explained that those around the league think Cleveland will have a hard time keeping its expensive core group of players together. Center Jarrett Allen – arguably the most expendable piece of Cleveland’s core four players – has been a subject of trade talks this offseason.

“Trade chatter typically comes with being the fourth wheel,” Fedor wrote. “Given the other members of Cleveland’s core, Allen is realistically the most expendable piece, especially with the leaguewide belief that Mobley is eventually going to become the Cavs’ full-time center and the organization will have a tough time keeping an expensive roster together.”

For now, it seems like the Cavs are going to run back the core of Mobley, Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the 2023-24 season. Cleveland made the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but the Cavs came up short in the playoffs, losing in five games to the New York Knicks in the first round.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has become one of the best defensive big men in the NBA already in his young career.

He finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, averaging 1.5 blocks per game and leading the NBA in defensive win shares.

Playing Allen and Mobley alongside each other in the frontcourt gives Cleveland a great defensive presence on the inside, but it also limits the team’s floor spacing.

The Cavs are attempting to combat that this offseason with some of their moves. Cleveland re-signed wing Caris LeVert and added shooters Max Strus and Georges Niang in free agency.

While those around the league think that Cleveland will eventually move on from the Mobley-Allen frontcourt, the Cavs don’t have to be in a rush to do so.

Mobley still has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, meaning he’s on a cheaper deal through the 2024-25 campaign. That gives Cleveland a solid window to contend for a title with this core.

If the Cavs go further in the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the talk around breaking up this core may die down.