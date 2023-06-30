Report: Cavs and Heat have discussed sign-and-trade that would send Max Strus to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have engaged in talks with the Miami Heat about acquiring Max Strus in a sign-and-trade.

Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 30, 2023

Strus helped the Heat make an unexpected run to the 2023 NBA Finals. The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points per game during the regular season and had some solid games in the playoffs, though he did struggle at times in Miami’s series loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Cavaliers entered this offseason needing some wing help. Cleveland won 51 games during the 2022-23 regular season, but its offense let it down in a first-round series loss to the New York Knicks.

Strus and the Heat reportedly had “mutual interest” in a continued relationship, but the price point may have gotten too high for Miami. A sign-and-trade seemingly benefits all sides with Strus possibly getting some extra money, Cleveland getting a player who fills a need and the Heat not losing a key contributor for absolutely nothing.

Strus has reportedly been linked to the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, so Cleveland has a chance to ensure it won’t have to play against him in the Central Division. The Cavs also reportedly have been linked to players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Georges Niang.

Cleveland made headlines of a different sort recently when a rumor surfaced it might be willing to trade Darius Garland. Both Garland and Donovan Mitchell found that idea amusing, and the thought of that kind of deal was quickly dismissed.

Strus would be the latest addition for the Cavs this offseason. Earlier this month, they selected highly touted but polarizing prospect Emoni Bates in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Mitchell recently praised the Cavs newcomer who battled injuries and faced a gun charge that was dropped during his college days, and one NBA player called the 19-year-old the best player selected.

This is a crucial offseason for the Cavaliers as they try to build on their first playoff appearance since 2018. Adding Strus and his recent postseason experience could be a good step.