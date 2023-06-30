cavaliers nation
Breaking down all of Cavs’ 2023 free agent signings and trades thus far

Caris LeVert and Georges Niang reportedly have both agreed to deals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, and the team could be looking to do more as well.

The Cavaliers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, so it makes sense that they want to add to the roster to help fix some of their holes.

Outside of the LeVert and Niang deals, the Cavs have also reportedly been in talks for a sign-and-trade deal for sharpshooter Max Strus. The reported contract Strus would receive is four years, $64 million.

During the 2022-23 season, Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs would need to work a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, and potentially a third team, to bring Strus to Cleveland.

Here’s a breakdown of the two signings that the Cavs reportedly have made this offseason so far:

Caris LeVert, Guard

LeVert and the Cavs reportedly agreed upon a two-year, $32 million deal to keep the scoring wing in Cleveland.

Cleveland traded for LeVert during the 2021-22 season, acquiring him from the Indiana Pacers. The former first-round pick played in 19 games for the team that season, and he became a staple in the rotation in the 2022-23 campaign.

LeVert appeared in 74 games for Cleveland in the 2022-23 season, making 30 starts. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and an impressive 39.2 percent from the 3-point line.

LeVert was clearly the Cavs’ best wing option in their playoff series against the New York Knicks, outplaying Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and Danny Green. He’s a solid player to bring back for the 2023-24 season.

Georges Niang, Forward

The Cavs had been in search of some frontcourt depth this offseason, and they seem to have found it in Niang – who played with Donovan Mitchell during his time with the Utah Jazz.

Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with Cleveland.

This gives the Cavs another option at the forward spots, and Niang can stretch the floor better than a lot of players on Cleveland’s roster.

During the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers, Niang shot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

The 30-year-old forward should be a nice complement to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Cleveland has clearly made perimeter shooting a major priority to this point in the offseason.

