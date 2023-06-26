Report: Cavs to face Nets in Paris next season

According to a report from French sports outlet L’Equipe, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets are going to face off in Paris next season.

The schedule for the 2023-24 NBA campaign hasn’t been officially announced by the league, but that will change later this summer.

After a long break, the NBA returned to Paris in 2020 for a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. The league was in Paris again this past season for a game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. Now, it sounds like Cavs fans will get a chance to see their team on a unique stage in the 2023-24 season.

If confirmed, the game will feature two teams that made the playoffs this past season but took quick exits.

The Cavs were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the New York Knicks, and the Nets were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland seems ready to take a step forward in the 2023-24 season after learning some hard lessons in the 2023 postseason. The Nets would certainly love to do the same, though it’s no guarantee that they’ll be a playoff team again next season after they snuck into the field with their post-deadline roster this season.

The Cavs had the luxury of playing a relatively manageable schedule in the 2022-23 season, per Power Rankings Guru. A game in Paris doesn’t reveal a lot about how Cleveland’s overall schedule will look next season, but Cavs fans can keep their fingers crossed for another advantageous slate.

The NBA has done a nice job of bringing games to other countries over the years in an effort to grow the game. The effort has been going on for decades. Without a doubt, the idea of the Cavs earning some new fans in Paris is an exciting one.

If Cleveland and Brooklyn do find themselves in an overseas battle next season, they’ll look to give the fans in attendance some moments that they’ll never forget.