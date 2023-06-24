Report: Cavs sign son of franchise legend

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed Pete Nance to an Exhibit 10 contract after he went undrafted on Thursday night.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the news and indicated that Nance, son of team legend Larry Nance Sr. and brother of Larry Nance Jr., will begin his professional career by taking part in Summer League action for the Cavaliers.

“Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an Exhibit 10 contract,” Fedor wrote. “A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp.”

While Pete Nance completed his college basketball career at the University of North Carolina, he spent the bulk of his time at the collegiate level as a member of the Northwestern University Wildcats. During his collegiate career, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Pete Nance had actually entered the 2022 NBA Draft and worked out for the Cavaliers, but then chose to finish out his college career at North Carolina.

During his first season at Northwestern, Pete Nance started in only one of the 23 games he played. However, in his final three seasons with the Wildcats and lone year with the Tar Heels, he was a starter in 103 of 114 contests.

Larry Nance Sr. was acquired by the Cavaliers during the 1987-88 season and spent the remainder of his career with the team. Before he retired in 1994, he was a key facet of the team’s rise to power, an effort that was short-circuited by failing to get past the legendary Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

In 2018, the Cavaliers acquired Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers. Playing at both center and power forward, Larry Nance Jr. remained with the rebuilding Cavaliers until being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers and later to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With an Exhibit 10 contract, a player is given a one-year, minimum-salary contract. Depending on how Pete Nance fares in Summer League action and training camp, that contract can be converted to a two-way deal before the start of the 2023-24 season.

If Pete Nance does earn a two-way contract, he’d have an opportunity to play for the Cavaliers’ G League team, the Cleveland Charge. In addition, he could potentially be called up to see action in the NBA.

While such deals might be perceived by some as a form of nepotism, the Cavaliers are hoping that Pete Nance can follow the same path as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Two years ago, Reaves was in the same position and is now poised to sign a lucrative new contract.