Report: Cavs members split on what Cedi Osman’s future with organization looks like

The Cleveland Cavaliers have until June 29 to decide whether or not they want to guarantee Cedi Osman’s deal for the 2023-24 season.

Whichever option the Cavs choose, it will likely provide some clarity on Osman’s future that isn’t currently available.

According to a report, members of the Cavs organization are split on what the future holds for the 28-year-old.

“There are plenty of members of the organization who think Osman will in fact be playing for the Cavs next season, at least at the start,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “There’s another segment that strongly believes the Cavs are ready to move on.”

If Cleveland were to decline to guarantee Osman’s contract, that would likely offer a big hint about whether he has a future with the team. The opposite may also be true.

The former second-round pick has spent all of his NBA seasons with the Cavs organization, and he’s had his fair share of ups and downs. In recent seasons, he’s taken on a reserve role, but he’s still been a significant part of the team’s rotation.

Osman averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. In the playoffs, he struggled a bit, averaging 6.0 points per game on inefficient shooting clips.

His overall body of work with the Cavs has been respectable. Across six seasons with the organization, he has averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent shooting from deep.

It certainly wouldn’t be a shock if Osman’s time with the organization came to an end this offseason, but it would definitely mark the end of an era. He’s currently the longest-tenured player on Cleveland’s roster.

It’s no secret that the Cavs could use some wing help, and that could mean parting ways with Osman in order to bring in somebody new.

Osman would certainly land on his feet if the Cavs were to move on from him, as he’s a perfectly serviceable NBA player. However, some new blood could be what Cleveland needs at the wing position.

The Cavs are hoping to take another step forward next season after winning 51 games in the 2022-23 regular season and cracking the 2023 NBA Playoffs.