Nick Young, Isaiah Mobley and others welcome Bronny James to USC

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley was among the many people who welcomed Bronny James to the University of Southern California after the young guard committed to the university on Saturday to continue his basketball career.

Mobley played his college ball at USC, and he was a second-round pick by the Cavs in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is also the older brother of current Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Both brothers played at USC, and they are two of the better players in the school’s history.

Isaiah Mobley played three seasons for the Trojans, and he averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

In his rookie season with the Cavs, Isaiah Mobley appeared in 13 games, averaging 6.5 minutes per contest.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar and former Cavs star LeBron James, is one of the better players in his recruiting class.

The younger James is projected to go in the top 10 of the ESPN’s 2024 NBA mock draft. He’s an elite combo guard that has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. He also appears to have inherited some of his father’s legendary basketball IQ.

It’s cool to see Isaiah Mobley welcoming the younger James to the USC family, especially since it’s possible that he could become one of the best players in school history.

The younger James has dealt with high expectations because of who his father is, but he’s shown he is more than up to the challenge. If he has a strong freshman season at USC, he could enter the 2024 NBA Draft and potentially join his father on the same team in the NBA.

The elder James could become a free agent following the 2023-24 season, allowing him the ability to go to whichever team ends up drafting his son.

While that would be an amazing story, the four-time champion is currently focused on chasing his fifth NBA title in the 2023 postseason with the Lakers.

As for Isaiah Mobley, he and the Cavs were knocked out of this year’s playoffs in the first round by the New York Knicks.