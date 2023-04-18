NBA player explains why he believes Donovan Mitchell is most overrated player in entire league

One anonymous NBA player is making a highly questionable claim that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is the most overrated player in the NBA.

Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of the Athletic asked 108 NBA players about a variety of topics, with one response including a bit of a jab at Mitchell.

“I usually rate it on how easy it is to guard somebody, and I feel like if I’m matched up against him I feel pretty comfortable,” the player said of Mitchell. “For where he’s at in the league, I shouldn’t feel that comfortable, you know?”

The comment is likely to cause head-scratching among fans, especially those rooting for the Cavaliers. That’s because Mitchell has delivered another huge season after being acquired by the Cavs last offseason.

To acquire Mitchell, the Cavaliers had to give up a great deal of future draft capital. However, one look at Mitchell’s numbers this season shows that the steep cost incurred by the team was worth it.

During Mitchell’s five seasons with the Utah Jazz, he averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. In a Cavs uniform, Mitchell has largely matched those last three marks while elevating his scoring average to 28.3 points per contest.

Mitchell has teamed with Darius Garland to form one of the league’s top starting backcourts, with the duo combining to average just under 50 points per game this season and Garland being amazed by his consistency.

Of course, Mitchell’s signature game this season came on Jan. 2, when he took over a tough battle against the Chicago Bulls and led the Cavaliers to an overtime victory. In that contest, Mitchell scored an eye-popping 71 points, a number that put him in the same category as a number of NBA legends.

Mitchell is certainly not considered overrated by his teammates. They’ve gotten an upfront look at his production that’s helped lead the Cavaliers to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years.

Right now, Mitchell’s concern about an anonymous player’s opinion is likely nonexistent. The four-time All-Star is instead certainly zeroed in on the challenges faced by the Cavaliers, who dropped the opening game of the team’s playoff series against the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers need to win Game 2 on Tuesday night to avoid a 2-0 deficit en route to New York.

In the end, exactly who offered the statement on Mitchell is unimportant. Mitchell’s continuing efforts on the court will be the best response he can offer, with the anonymous comment likely eliciting plenty of laughter along the way.