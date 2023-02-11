Donovan Mitchell gloats about Cavs’ chemistry after 5th straight win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back to looking like one of the best teams in the NBA as the All-Star break fast approaches, and superstar guard Donovan Mitchell recently pointed to the team’s chemistry as a reason why.

“We got a group that you never know what day it is,” he said. “You never know if we lost five in a row, won five in a row. And I think that’s ultimately what keeps this group levelheaded through these times. It’s not going to get easier. It’s going to get tougher, and we got to continue to play better, but we got an amazing group, man.”

When it comes to what kind of streak the Cavs are currently on, they’ve won their last five contests and have secured victories in seven of their last 10 outings.

Thanks to that streak, the Cavs have extended their lead on the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and now have a 1.5-game lead over the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Moreover, the Cavs are just one game back from the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in third place.

Speaking of the Sixers and Cavs, the two teams are on a collision course for what might be the single most exciting game left on the schedule prior to the All-Star break. The two will meet in a game next Wednesday that will undoubtedly have a strong playoff feel to it.

Before that contest on Wednesday, the Cavs will have two more games against teams that they should be able to beat with ease. The first comes on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, and the second will be played on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The five-game winning streak is impressive enough, but what is more impressive is how the Cavs have managed to win those games.

During that streak, the Cavs have won every game by double digits. Their most impressive win was the one that kicked things off, a 15-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the No. 2 team in the West.