Report: Cavs not looking to trade Caris LeVert despite interest from teams like Lakers and Clippers

As the trade market heats up prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert appears to be a player that many teams around the league are interested in.

LeVert appears to have a lot of suitors around the league, including teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets.

Despite that amount of interest, however, the Cavs don’t appear interested in parting ways with the University of Michigan product.

“But right now, decent offers for LeVert don’t seem to be out there. And the Cavs are far from determined to trade him, sources said,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. “In fact, they like the team as it’s constructed, and are willing to let it gel and work on upgrades during the offseason.”

Based on the report, it seems like the Cavs would only really consider dealing LeVert if a rival team offered a deal that was too good to pass up. At the moment, it doesn’t look like that offer is on the table.

LeVert offers high scoring ability and is already a crucial member of the Cavs rotation, averaging 30.8 minutes per game this season.

His numbers are down a bit this season, however, and he’s averaging just 12.7 points per game. Still, it looks like the Cavs are not believed to be interested in replacing such an important member of the rotation midway through the season.

“If you’re going to do that later in the season, you’d better be sure the new guy is an obvious upgrade,” one source told Amico.

On the court, the Cavs have struggled as of late. They’ve lost nine of their last 16 games and continue to drop close games. They lost a 115-114 battle to the Memphis Grizzlies last week and lost to the New York Knicks in a 105-103 decision on Tuesday.

Still, the Cavs remain a highly competitive team and currently own a two-game lead over the Miami Heat for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

With exactly two weeks left to go before the deadline arrives, it will be interesting to see if the Cavs change their tune regarding LeVert. Though it is possible, it does not seem all that likely at this juncture.