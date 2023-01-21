Cavs-Bucks game takes huge turn after latest injury reports get released

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will both be without key players on Saturday night.

The Bucks, who had listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable for Saturday’s game due to left knee soreness, have ruled out the two-time MVP against Cleveland.

Milwaukee will also be without Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton in the matchup, which should mean bigger roles for players like Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton.

The Bucks have downgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo to OUT for tonight’s game in Cleveland. https://t.co/lo97LjW80g — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 21, 2023

The Cavs are also going to be down a star player, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the game. He joins Dylan Windler, who is out as well.

On the bright side for Cleveland, guard Ricky Rubio is going to be available.

Donovan Mitchell and Dylan Windler are out tonight for the #Cavs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ricky Rubio is available. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 21, 2023

Mitchell and Antetokounmpo are the leading scorers for their respective teams, so both rosters will be leaning on other players to pick up the slack on Saturday.

This is the fourth time this season that the Bucks and Cavs will play. Cleveland won the last meeting between the two teams, but the Bucks still have a 2-1 lead in the season series.

The Cavs have struggled this season without Mitchell, going just 2-5 in the seven games he has missed.

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should all see increased roles on the offensive end to help the team’s scoring with Mitchell out.

The Cavs will also get forward Dean Wade back in the lineup after he missed several weeks with a shoulder injury. Wade could slide right back into an important role on Saturday now that Mitchell has been ruled out.

The Bucks and Cavs are both fighting for position in the Eastern Conference, with Cleveland currently trailing Milwaukee by two games. The Cavs are just 5-5 in their last 10 matchups overall, and they are looking to avoid a third straight loss.

Even with Mitchell sidelined, the Cavs are in a good spot on Saturday with Middleton and Antetokounmpo both sitting. Milwaukee’s offense usually runs through those two stars, so Holiday will have to lead the way for the team against the Cavs.