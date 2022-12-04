Draymond on how LeBron’s 2016 title helps his G.O.A.T case: ‘M.J. didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled’

It’s no secret that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a lot of respect for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon.

After being asked for his top five players in NBA history during a recent episode of “Throwing Bones,” Green put LeBron James at No. 1, Michael Jordan at No. 2, Kobe Bryant at No. 3, Stephen Curry at No. 4 and Shaquille O’Neal at No. 5.

When talking about why James sits atop his list, Green had a lot to say (starting around the 35:45 mark). However, he said one thing in particular that Cleveland Cavaliers fans will likely take a particular interest in: that Jordan didn’t beat the “greatest team ever assembled,” implying that James did.

Of course, Green is almost certainly referring to the Cavs’ NBA title in 2016 over the Warriors, who went 73-9 that season.

“M.J. didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year,” Green said.

There’s no question that the Cavs’ 2016 title has done a lot to help James’ legacy. The future Hall of Famer delivered on his promise to bring a championship to Cleveland, and he did so in dramatic fashion.

Of course, the Cavs fell down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals to the Warriors before putting together one of the most iconic comebacks in sports history. Cleveland stunned Golden State by winning three straight games to claim the title.

As Green mentioned, that Warriors team was one of the best squads in NBA history, making the championship even more special for Cleveland. James has four titles in his NBA career, but to some folks, his 2016 ring will always be his most impressive accomplishment on the floor.

As all NBA fans know, he’s currently looking to add to his legacy with the Lakers. Los Angeles’ 2022-23 season got off to a slow start, but the team has been playing with new life lately.

Green, meanwhile, is looking to help the Warriors repeat as champions after they won the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State is 13-11 so far this season.

As for Cavs fans, they’re hoping to see their team crash the playoff party this season and make some noise. Cleveland is currently 15-8, good for third in the Eastern Conference.