Donovan Mitchell makes it clear he’s demanding that Evan Mobley be more vocal for Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is taking on a leadership role with his new team.

Mitchell, who was acquired by the Cavs this offseason in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two future pick swaps, explained on the Old Man and the Three podcast the one thing that he gets on young forward Evan Mobley for.

“The only part I get on him about is being more vocal,” Mitchell said. “He’s a quiet kid. He’s very quiet. He just has – when he settles, I wouldn’t even call it settling, like he has a turnaround fade that ‘I’m just going to shoot over you.’”

Mitchell didn’t want to compare Mobley to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, but he explained the similarities in how they take that shot and that it is still a good shot even if it is contested.

“I’m not comparing him to Kevin Durant, but Kevin Durant does that,” he continued.

Mobley was a serious candidate to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award last season, and he continues to grow as a player with each game for Cleveland.

Last season, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2021-22 season while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Mobley has the potential to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for years to come, as he has a unique combination of mobility and length. The Cavs rely heavily on him to anchor their defense alongside Jarrett Allen.

It’s great to see that Mitchell is trying to instill communication and confidence into Mobley early in his career. The Cavs clearly view Mobley as a foundational piece to their future, so it’s important that he is also able to take steps as a leader within the team.

Cleveland lost its first game of the 2022-23 season against the Toronto Raptors, but the team still has high expectations for this season. After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, the Cavs are hoping the addition of Mitchell, and an improved Mobley will help them get into the postseason in the 2022-23 campaign.