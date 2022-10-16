Cavs receive votes from GMs, coaches and scouts as team that will take biggest leap this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem primed to take a leap this season for various reasons. Some people around the league believe so too, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

A handful of general managers, scouts and coaches were asked to answer a preseason survey, and in a question about which team will take the biggest leap this season, several respondents picked the Cavs.

The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans led the way with five votes each, and the Cavs were close behind with four votes.

Cleveland was among last season’s biggest surprises in the NBA. Before the 2021-22 campaign began, only a few people really expected the team to contend for a playoff spot.

But the Cavs were one of the best teams in the East early in the season. Unfortunately, injuries to key players contributed to their slide to the No. 8 seed entering the play-in tournament. Cleveland lost twice in the play-in to miss out on a playoff spot.

Still, there were plenty of positives for the franchise, including fantastic seasons from first-time All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Garland evolved into one of the team’s leaders last season. He also recorded career highs in many categories, posting 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot-1 point guard finished third in Most Improved Player voting behind Ja Morant and Dejounte Murray.

As for Allen, he proved himself as one of the best centers in the league, averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. His 67.7 percent field goal percentage was one of the best in the NBA during the season.

Aside from Garland and Allen, the Cavs also saw rookie sensation Evan Mobley display his immense potential. The University of Southern California product came in second in the Rookie of the Year race after recording averages of 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per match.

The organization is likely hoping that those three players will continue to improve and lead the Cavs to greater heights. Of course, they will have plenty of help, as Cleveland acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell earlier in the offseason.

Mitchell is coming off three consecutive All-Star bids and has reached the playoffs in every season of his career. Hopefully, his talent and experience can give the Cavs a needed boost as they look to make a return to the playoffs after a lengthy absence.

Cleveland will open the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Toronto Raptors.