Mikey Williams on his NBA comparison: ‘They compare my game to Donovan Mitchell’

High school basketball phenom Mikey Williams revealed that people compare his game to that of Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Williams, who is one of the highly touted guard prospects in the Class of 2023, has yet to commit to a college to play at the next level, but his father told 247Sports back in June that his son is “all in” on college.

“I think for Mikey the goal has always been the same and that is to take it to the highest level that he personally can take it to,” his father told 247Sports. “Whether that’s being a great player in college then that’s where it’s at. Whether it’s being a great pro then that’s where it’s at. But he gives all of his heart to (basketball) and that’s what a lot of people don’t understand, his sacrifice and how hard he works.”

Williams is currently the No. 30 recruit in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. He has offers from schools such as the University of Kansas, University of Memphis, University of Southern California and San Diego State University.

It’s also possible that Williams could attend an HBCU, according to his father.

“He still is huge on HBCU and he is going to make sure he takes a visit or two there,” Williams’ father said. “He has a couple of other schools that are high on his list as well. We are keeping it a little quiet, but it is going to be exciting when it is all laid out.”

As a basketball player, Williams is known for his explosiveness getting to the rim, and he’s thrown down his fair share of highlight reel dunks.

That’s one way where he certainly compares to Mitchell, who is a high-flying guard despite not being the tallest player at the position. Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, has done quite well for himself in the NBA since being drafted in the 2017 NBA Draft.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs are hoping he can bring similar production to the team after being traded to Cleveland this offseason.

Williams still has a long way to go before he makes the NBA, but Mitchell is a pretty solid player to be compared to.