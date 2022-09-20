Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’

Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills.

Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the start of training camp.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Sharife Cooper to a training camp deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2022

He was originally a second-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft and saw action in 13 games for them last season.

Most of Cooper’s time last season was spent with the Hawks’ G League team before competing for the franchise’s Summer League squad a few months ago. The latter effort was marred by Cooper’s struggles in the shooting department.

The video in question was taken during Cooper’s playing days at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. Even though Cooper’s current shooting ability remains a work in progress, his talent when it comes to handling the ball in traffic is undeniable.

Cooper used his array of talents to move on for one season at Auburn University. That time turned out to be brief, as he saw action in only 12 contests due to a combination of eligibility issues and an ankle injury.

As a developing point guard, Cooper’s skills as a ball-handler are certainly a prerequisite for the job. Of course, there’s a massive difference between dazzling high school players and doing the same thing against some of the game’s greatest players.

Cooper will have his work cut out for him if he wants to get recognized in camp. If he manages to make enough of an impression, he could earn a spot on the Cavaliers’ G League team, the Cleveland Charge.

Their home games will take place close to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which would allow the Cavaliers’ brain trust to keep an eye on Cooper.

Having just turned 21 in June, Cooper still has plenty of time left to establish himself in the NBA. How well he does will be seen in the weeks ahead.