Donovan Mitchell blown away by Isaac Okoro’s thunderous dunk in Cavs win last season

New Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is getting ready for his first season in a Cavs uniform.

He’s going to be surrounded by plenty of talented players in the 2022-23 season, including Isaac Okoro.

Last season, Okoro threw down a vicious slam against the Houston Rockets, dunking on multiple players in the process. It was a spectacular play, and Mitchell recently saw a replay of it on social media.

It seems safe to assume that Mitchell was impressed.

The upcoming season is going to be an important one for Okoro, who could find himself starting at the 3 spot for the Cavs. The small forward position seems like the biggest question mark in Cleveland’s starting lineup, but if Okoro gets the nod as the starting 3, he’ll surely work hard to make the most of the opportunity.

If the 21-year-old does end up starting, he’ll likely be asked to defend at a high level and knock down 3-pointers at a pretty reliable clip. Those two things would complement Cleveland’s starting backcourt of Mitchell and Darius Garland nicely.

Of course, it also wouldn’t hurt to see the youngster throw down some more vicious dunks like the one he pulled off against the Rockets last season.

Mitchell seems excited to be a member of the Cavs, and the team is certainly happy to have him. The guard is one of the best young players in basketball and may very well help Cleveland reach new heights this season and beyond.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Along the way, he earned his third All-Star selection.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a solid postseason performer from a statistical standpoint. Although he’s never made it past the second round of the playoffs, he averages 28.3 points per contest for his playoff career.

That’s great news for the Cavs, who have legitimate playoff aspirations in the 2022-23 campaign. Perhaps this will be the season in which Mitchell finally makes it past the second round.