Cavs coach boldly predicts Evan Mobley will go down as top 20 player of all time

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley had a phenomenal rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign, proving that he is one of the best young players in the league.

Ahead of Mobley’s second regular season, Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner praised the 21-year-old, saying that he believes Mobley can be a top 20 player of all time as long as he stays healthy.

Mobley missed 13 games during his rookie season, but injuries don’t seem to be an issue with him.

It’s definitely a bold take, but it doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Last season, Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while knocking down 50.8 percent of his shots from the field.

Given the amount of work he’s been putting in this offseason, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the University of Southern California product take a big leap in his development.

He’s really been honing his craft, and he’s also been using Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as a study sample.

Interestingly enough, Mobley has been putting in work alongside Durant this summer. If Mobley can improve on his handles and shots off the dribble, the Cavs will have a much more dangerous offense in the upcoming season. Cleveland finished last season 20th in the league in offensive rating.

Great things were expected of Mobley last season after the Cavs selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the 7-footer seemingly surpassed those expectations.

Alongside Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, Mobley is part of the core that the Cavs consider untouchable. The trio could easily lead Cleveland to the playoffs for many years to come.

Garland and Allen are currently locked up on long-term deals, and Mobley will surely command a large extension himself in a few years.

Unfortunately, Cleveland was bounced in the play-in tournament last season and didn’t make it to the playoffs. Garland, Allen, Mobley and company will surely look to get over that hump this season.