Darius Garland releases awesome behind-the-scenes footage of his exciting offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season with more expectations than the franchise has had in years.

For several years following the second post-LeBron James era, the Cavs were seen as a rebuilding team with little chances of becoming one of the better teams in the NBA. Following major strides last season, the Cavs will enter the upcoming campaign as a genuine playoff threat.

A lot of that has to do with the rise of All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

Garland recently showed off that he’s already back in the gym and working on his craft in the latest installment of his episodic documentary that he is publishing to YouTube.

Garland can be seen not only working on his skills on the basketball court, but also on his skills as a leader and teammate.

While playing paintball with fellow Cavs player Dylan Windler may not seem like it has to do a lot with basketball, that kind of high-pressure and competitive environment can certainly improve his leadership and communication on the court.

Though playing paintball certainly looked fun, Garland was all about business once he got into the gym later in the video. He seems totally locked in when it comes to improving upon what he did well last season and fixing the few weaknesses he has in his game.

The Cavs have lots of talent on the roster now, but it’s not an exaggeration to say that the team will really only go as far as Garland can take it. He’s the unquestioned court general and an incredibly talented facilitator.

For that reason, it’s great to see that he’s taking his first offseason as an All-Star seriously. Hopefully, it will lead to even more success and accolades in the coming campaign.