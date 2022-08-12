WWE star makes desperate plea to LeBron to return to Cavs: ‘Let’s bring Bronny a championship in Cleveland’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in the final year of his contract with the team, and some celebrities are already trying to get him to join their favorite teams.

WWE wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, also known as “The Miz,” made his pitch to James as to why he should return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mizanin even mentioned James’ son Bronny in his pitch.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would love LeBron to come to Cleveland because when Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Browns or the Cleveland Guardians are a good team, it brings the entire city up,” Mizanin said. “It brings our whole vibe up.”

Mizanin explained that Cleveland is much different than Los Angeles, where there are so many teams to root for.

“Cleveland is such a big but small city that an impactful player like LeBron James coming to that youth of the Cleveland Cavaliers can take them to the next level,” he said. “By the way, your son’s coming to the NBA, and don’t you want him to start where you start and then take him to the promise land? Let’s bring Bronny a championship in Cleveland like you did, LeBron. “We want you. We need you. Please, come to Cleveland, and just bring us another championship.”

There’s no doubt that Cleveland will always hold a special place in the elder James’ heart, as he began his career with the Cavs and eventually returned to the team to help it win the NBA title in the 2015-16 season.

The Lakers star is eligible to sign an extension with the team this offseason, but it’s possible he could wait to do so and test free agency after the 2022-23 campaign.

The Cavs could make a solid pitch to the elder James, as they have a plethora of young talent with guard Darius Garland and big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

However, it seems like the elder James is comfortable in Los Angeles and would rather keep his family there over moving back to Ohio at this stage in his career. The four-time champion’s future may also depend on where the younger James ends up, as the elder James has expressed interest in playing with him in the NBA.

Mizanin certainly made a great pitch, but it’s now up to the elder James to make a decision on where he will play basketball following the 2022-23 campaign.