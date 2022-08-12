Report: Isaac Okoro has been ‘working his a-s off’ this summer and showing ‘great’ signs of development

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro reportedly is showing “great signs” in his development as a player this summer.

“One of the Cavaliers’ development coaches joined Okoro in Atlanta and has been directing those sessions,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “According to a source who has seen the workouts, the 21-year-old embattled swingman has been ‘working his a– off this summer’ and is showing ‘great signs of development.’”

It is great news for the Cavs, as they’d love to be able to rely on the former first-round pick more in the 2022-23 season.

Okoro, a defensive-minded wing, averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. If Okoro can develop more of his game on offense, the Cavs could become even more dangerous in the upcoming campaign.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Okoro has been a steady presence in Cleveland’s rotation over the past two seasons. He’s started all but six games that he has appeared in during his career.

Okoro took a major step forward as a shooter last season. As a rookie, Okoro shot just 29.0 percent from 3-point range and 42.0 percent from the field, but he increased both of those numbers by six percent each in the 2021-22 season.

With Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen proving to be foundational pieces for the team, the Cavs could have another great young piece if Okoro continues to improve.

The Auburn University product figures to handle a solid chunk of the minutes on the wing for the Cavs this season along with Caris LeVert and Ochai Agbaji.