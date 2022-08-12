Report: Darius Garland and Evan Mobley organizing voluntary workouts for Cavs in Los Angeles

Cleveland Cavaliers rising stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley reportedly are helping organize voluntary workouts for the team in Los Angeles this offseason.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers will be gathering in Los Angeles for voluntary, player-led pre-training camp workouts next week, sources tell cleveland.com,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “All-Star point guard Darius Garland and Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley — two guys who spend time on the West Coast during the offseason — are helping organize the workouts. “Sources say the majority of the roster is expected to participate.”

It’s great to see Garland and Mobley taking so much leadership on this Cavs team, and it looks like they’re excited to get back on the floor with their teammates as the 2022-23 regular season approaches.

The 2021-22 season was a great one for both Garland and Mobley, as they showed that they can be building blocks for a potential championship-caliber team in Cleveland.

Garland, who made his first All-Star team last season, averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. He helped lead the Cavs to the league’s play-in tournament, although Cleveland ultimately came up short of the playoffs.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was a candidate for the league’s Rookie of the Year award. He averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2021-22 season while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

The Cavs are a talented young team, and they are hoping to carry the camaraderie from last season’s roster to the squad for the 2022-23 campaign. The voluntary workouts will likely give Cleveland a nice springboard to take into training camp this offseason.