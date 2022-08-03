Report: Some Jazz members were ‘very curious’ about pairing Collin Sexton with Donovan Mitchell

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton has still yet to sign with a team this offseason, but he may have a potential suitor in the Western Conference.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, some members of the Utah Jazz were curious earlier this offseason about potentially pairing Sexton with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

“I do know there was a faction of folks in Utah who were very curious about the idea of going out and getting Collin Sexton, pairing him with Donovan before they started really listening to calls,” Fischer said.

Fischer also brought up a hypothetical sign-and-trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jazz that would send Mike Conley to Cleveland. However, he acknowledged that it wouldn’t make much sense from the Cavs’ side of things to do that deal.

Sexton and Mitchell are both smaller guards, but they are great scorers. Mitchell has been the subject of trade talks this offseason, but it is possible that the Jazz end up keeping him.

Sexton averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season before going down with a torn meniscus. The injury has certainly hurt his market this offseason.

However, Sexton proved during the 2020-21 campaign that he can be a fantastic option on offense. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc that season.

The Cavs certainly would want to get something in return that would help them in the 2022-23 season if they were to move Sexton in a sign-and-trade. It’s unclear if Utah has any pieces that appeal to Cleveland.

Still, Utah could help move things along for Sexton and his camp as he looks for a new contract this offseason.