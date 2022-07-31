Video: Darius Garland exits car to create unforgettable moment for restaurant workers at drive-through

Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland has become a fan favorite in the city.

Recently, he gave some people a great moment by posing for a picture with some restaurant workers in a drive-through line.

The 22-year-old has helped lift the Cavs franchise back to relevance.

After LeBron James left town several years ago, Cleveland found itself near the bottom of the Eastern Conference for three seasons.

That changed in the 2021-22 campaign. The team finally posted a winning record, finishing the regular season with a 44-38 standing. Unfortunately, the Cavs failed to make it to the playoffs after losing two matches in the play-in tournament.

Still, it was a step in the right direction for the young team. Garland played a huge role in Cleveland’s improvement. He averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 2.6 made 3-points per contest during the regular season. The Vanderbilt University product also earned his first All-Star selection.

This coming season, the Cavs will look to build on their accomplishments by aiming for a spot in the playoffs. Garland will certainly assume a key part in that goal as one of the team’s leaders and best players. He even recently stated that Cleveland can make it to Eastern Conference Finals in the upcoming season.

The Cavs seem to have a lot of faith in the young All-Star. After all, they gave him a maximum contract extension earlier this month. The deal, which could be worth as much as $231 million, is the largest in the history of the franchise.