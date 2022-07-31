Kevin Love and Kate Bock continue magical summer, share photos of their adventures in Tanzania

It has been a little more than a month since Kevin Love and Kate Bock got married. The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran seems to be enjoying spending quality time with his wife.

Love and Bock recently took to Instagram to show fans some photos from their trip to Tanzania.

Love has seemingly been having a blast both on and off the court recently. It’s a welcome turn of events for the 33-year-old, as it was too not long ago that his basketball future seemed like a mystery. There was even some speculation last year about a potential buyout agreement between Love and the Cavs organization.

Fortunately, the team found Love a role where he was able to thrive last season. After being a full-time starter for most of his NBA career, the five-time All-Star played primarily off the bench in the 2021-22 campaign.

He started in just four of the 74 regular season games he suited up in. He averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 made 3-points per match. Because of his contributions as a reserve, he finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year race, landing behind Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

This coming season, Love will likely continue to come off the bench.

Hopefully, the Cavs can earn a playoff berth after a lengthy absence. If they do so, the team will likely lean on Love more, as he has plenty of playoff experience.