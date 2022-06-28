Report: Cavs do not want to hold Collin Sexton ‘hostage’ this offseason

One of the bigger questions facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at the moment is whether or not the team will bring back young guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton, who missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season with a knee injury, is a restricted free agent this offseason, and while the Cavs have expressed clear interest in retaining the talented scorer, it seems as though they know that they will have some competition.

In a recent update regarding Sexton’s future, it was reported that the Cavs have no desire to “hold Sexton hostage” this summer.

“The Cavs don’t want to ‘hold Sexton hostage’ for a majority of the offseason,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “They like him. They want him back — at the right price. Drafting Ochai Agbaji doesn’t change that desire. But the NBA is a business.”

A key part of the report is that Cleveland wants Sexton back at the “right price.” The Cavs know how talented and driven he is. They also likely know by now that the pairing of Sexton and Darius Garland in the team’s backcourt may not be the best path going forward for the organization.

After all, it is likely no coincidence that Garland’s first All-Star campaign came with Sexton off the court for most of the season. While the team would like to keep Sexton, cost may end up being the biggest factor.

At the moment, it is not entirely clear how strong the chances are that Sexton will remain in Cleveland. He’s a fan favorite and great player, but there is much more to the equation that the Cavs have to consider.

If he does end up getting a large offer from another team and leaving Cleveland, the franchise will surely be sad to lose him.