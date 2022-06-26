Member of Cavs organization points out major similarity between Ochai Agbaji and Kyle Korver

One member of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization recently noted a similarity between Cleveland newcomer Ochai Agbaji and former Cavs sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic looked at what Agbaji can offer the Cavs when he begins playing for them and referenced the anonymous organization member’s assessment.

“Agbaji is not really a playmaker on the perimeter, but the Cavs loved how active he can be without the ball,” Lloyd wrote. “One member of the organization likened his ability to sprint into shots to the way Kyle Korver sparked the Cavs’ second unit during the last championship window. No one is comparing Agbaji to one of the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooters, but those screen actions and off-ball movements have been missing from this offense the last few years. It was a role the franchise once hoped Dylan Windler could fill, but Windler can’t stay healthy.”

Korver spent multiple seasons with the Cavaliers before being dealt to the Utah Jazz in November of 2018. Over the course of his lengthy career, he was known for his long-range touch and connected on 2,450 triples.

The fact that Korver was able to rack up that many made 3-pointers is an impressive feat. Furthermore, the fact that he ended his career with a 42.9 percent success rate in that area shows just how much of a weapon he provided to teams while on the court.

Agbaji honed his game over four years at the University of Kansas and managed to improve his 3-point shooting percentage each season. After connecting on 40.7 percent of his 3-pointers during the 2021-22 season, Agbaji ended his career with the Jayhawks with a mark of 37.3 percent from deep.

Whether or not Windler is still in the Cavaliers’ plans is open to debate. He missed the entire 2019-20 season and has only played in 81 games over the past two campaigns.

The Cavaliers may choose to give Agbaji priority over Windler in hopes of adding a shooting punch to the rotation. If Agbaji can come anywhere close to matching Korver’s numbers, those hopes will definitely be answered.