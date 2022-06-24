Video: Isaiah Mobley gets showered with love after getting drafted by Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted University of Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley with the No. 49 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Of course, his brother Evan, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, currently plays for the Cavs.

Isaiah Mobley played three seasons at USC, and he received a ton of love after hearing his name called on draft night.

The Cavaliers clearly believe in Isaiah Mobley’s talent.

In three seasons for the Trojans, he averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. He had the best season of his career in the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

It’s great to see Isaiah Mobley celebrated for his accomplishment and get the chance to join his younger brother in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are hoping that both of the Mobley brothers will lead them to ample success over the course of their careers.

Cleveland is hoping that an infusion of young talent from the 2022 NBA Draft will help it make the playoffs this season. The Cavs lost back-to-back games in the league’s play-in tournament to miss the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign.

Isaiah Mobley, Ochai Agbaji, Khalifa Diop and Luke Travers were all drafted by Cleveland on Thursday night. Agbaji was the team’s highest selection, as he was taken with the No. 14 overall pick.

It will be interesting to see the Cavs’ plans for each of their rookies heading into the 2022-23 regular season.