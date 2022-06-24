Report: Knicks dangled Alec Burks on trade market to several teams, including Cavs and Pacers

The New York Knicks reportedly tried to trade guard Alec Burks to several teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers.

“The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, league sources told HoopsHype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote.

Burks has played a solid role for the Knicks over the past two seasons after bouncing around the league a bit in the beginning of his NBA career. He was a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for the Jazz, Knicks, Cavs, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

Burks is under contract for the 2022-23 season and has a team option for the following season. The Knicks are seemingly trying to move off as much salary as they can to clear space to make a run at Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson this offseason.

The Knicks already shed some salary on Thursday night during the 2022 NBA Draft by trading guard Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, but they clearly think that Brunson could help improve the team this season.

It’s unclear if the Cavs have serious interest in a player like Burks. Cleveland could add him to improve its depth in the backcourt, especially if Collin Sexton departs in free agency.

Last season, Burks averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.