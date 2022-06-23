 Report: Cavs acquire 2nd-round pick in 2022 NBA Draft from Kings - Cavaliers Nation
Koby Altman

There are just hours to go before the 2022 NBA Draft gets underway, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have added to their war chest in preparation.

According to a recent report, the Cavs are trading the rights to All-EuroLeague forward Sasha Vezenkov for the No. 49 overall pick.

The Sacramento Kings are the other team involved in the deal.

With the move, the Cavs now have four total picks heading into Thursday night’s event.

The move gives the Cavs a fair amount of flexibility in the draft. They could, of course, stand pat and make selections with all four of their picks to add some exciting prospects to their roster. They could also look to package some of the picks to acquire a higher selection or current NBA player.

Draft night has been exciting for Cavs fans in recent years, as the team has selected fairly high recently.

Thursday will be a bit different for the Cavs, and it’s a sign that their rebuild is absolutely going in the right direction.

Still, with four picks in their back pocket, the Cavs are going to be quite active during the event.

