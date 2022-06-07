Report: LeBron James Family Foundation announces plans for multimillion-dollar medical facility

Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James may no longer play for the Wine and Gold, but a big part of his heart still remains in his home state of Ohio.

For years, the Akron native has been an incredibly charitable force within the greater Cleveland community, and his latest act of charity was announced on Tuesday.

According to Craig Webb of the Akron Beacon Journal, James’ foundation plans to build a multimillion-dollar medical facility in the city of Akron.

“LeBron James has said it takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference,” Webb wrote. “And Tuesday’s announcement of the new I Promise HealthQuarters furthers his contention that a holistic approach is needed to make change not only in a child’s life but for the student’s entire family. “The new I Promise HealthQuarters will be the latest addition to the growing set of resources offered by James’ namesake foundation and will be situated right across the street from the now-under-construction House Three Thirty.”

Webb went on to describe how the new medical facility will contribute to the growing list of institutions that James has helped create within the community he grew up in.

“Once the renovations are complete, the West Market Street HealthQuarters will offer full medical, dental, optometry, and mental health services and counseling not only to I Promise students but also their families in both the general program and the school the foundation operates just down the street,” he wrote. “There will be room for outdoor and recreational amenities too. “It will complement the I Promise Housing, also under construction nearby, which will offer affordable housing options for partner families.”

James’ career with the Cavs was legendary. He helped bring the franchise back from the doldrums of the NBA and led them to multiple NBA Finals appearances. Of course, he also was the team’s leader when it won the 2016 NBA Finals in historic fashion.

With all that in mind, it is starting to become evident that his greatest impact on the city may have very little to do with basketball when it is all said and done. James, who was recently declared as the first active NBA player to reach a net worth of $1 billion, is clearly dedicated to putting his wealth and influence toward incredible causes.

Though he may not be a part of the Cavs organization again, he is clearly dedicated to remaining a part of the Cleveland community for the rest of his life.