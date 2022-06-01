Report: Collin Sexton has some fans in San Antonio Spurs front office

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton reportedly has some fans in the San Antonio Spurs’ front office as the offseason approaches.

Sexton, who will be a restricted free agent this coming offseason, could find himself on the move if he and the Cavs can’t come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

“The Spurs, who sources say have some Sexton fans in their front office, fit those same parameters — if they’re looking for a new Dejounte Murray running mate,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote.

There is a little bit of an unknown with Sexton, as he missed the majority of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, but he should be able to return to the floor next season.

The Cavs were able to compete without Sexton in the 2021-22 campaign, as they made the league’s play-in tournament before losing two straight games to miss the playoffs.

They missed Sexton’s ability to create his own shot late in the season, as injuries to Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley limited the Cavs’ offensive firepower.

Sexton was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His best season came in the 2020-21 campaign, as he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Spurs also made the play-in tournament in the 2021-22 season, and they have a solid young core that could use a scorer like Sexton.

Sexton would also fit well alongside Murray, who is an elite defender at the point guard position. It will be interesting to see if the Spurs make a serious run at Sexton this offseason to try to pry him away from Cleveland.