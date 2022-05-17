Damon Jones’ grateful response to LeBron James naming him one of the best shooters he’s ever played with

On Monday evening, former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James hopped on social media and alerted fans that he’d be answering questions directly from them on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, questions started flooding in by the hundreds, and James had to pick and choose among which questions he wanted to answer. One question he received was from former teammate Damon Jones, who played with James on the Cavs for three seasons, hopped on the thread.

Jones wanted James to list the best shooters he’s played with during his NBA career. James listed some legendary ones.

I appreciate the love.Glad u said my name before @channingfrye lol But that’s a great list of AWESOME SHOOTERS HAAAASSSSSKKKEEEEET https://t.co/DILBPxl9Ck — Damon Jones (@D19J) May 17, 2022

There’s no doubt that Jones was a fantastic shooter during his time in the NBA, but his numbers were never all that gaudy. During his time playing alongside James in Cleveland, Jones averaged just 6.6 points per game on 39.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He was a solid shooting option off the bench.

As for some other players James listed, such as Kyle Korver and Ray Allen, they are considered two of the best shooters in NBA history.

Without a doubt, James has had the benefit of playing beside some of the better shooters in the league in recent memory. However, it’s likely that the majority of the players listed would say they benefited much more from playing alongside James.

After all, he has a reputation of being one of the best playmakers in the history of the league. For years, he’s been able to use his amazing court vision and basketball IQ to get his shooters the ball in great opportunities to nail big shots.