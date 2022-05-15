Cavs insider indicates Rich Paul is expected to pursue extension in $180M range for Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is expected to command a major extension this coming offseason, and one Cavs insider expects his agent Rich Paul to push for a deal in the $180 million range.

“Garland is eligible for a maximum contract extension,” Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto wrote. “It would be in the 5-year, $180 million range, and his agent is expected to push for that to happen. Garland is 23. He averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and shot .462 (.383 on 3-pointers). The only question will be if he can stay healthy – and the Cavs can’t play him 38 minutes a game as they did after the All-Star break.”

Garland took a major step forward for the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, and he nearly led them to the playoffs. The Cavs were unable to win either of their two games in the NBA’s play-in tournament and ultimately missed the playoffs.

Despite that, Garland proved that Cleveland could lean on him to orchestrate the offense, with Collin Sexton missing most of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

Garland was the No. 5 overall pick by the Cavs back in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has steadily improved in his first three seasons in the NBA, and the 2021-22 season was by far his best yet.

The All-Star guard averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game and shot a career-best 46.2 percent from the field.

It appears Garland and Paul are going to make sure that he is set up financially for years to come in the offseason after posting such a strong third season.

The Cavs would be wise to lock up Garland for the long term after taking such a major step towards becoming a playoff team in the 2021-22 season with him leading the way.