Here’s how close Cavs exec Koby Altman came to winning Executive of the Year honors

As the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue, regular season awards are being dolled out to individuals across the league.

Though members of the Cavs have been up for some major awards, they have not won.

The same is the case for Executive of the Year. Koby Altman of the Cavs was recognized for his incredible impact on the team. In fact, he ended up tying for second in total points for the award. However, the votes he received weren’t enough to catch Zach Kleiman, who ended up winning for his role in building the Memphis Grizzlies roster.

Brad Stevens finished 6th in Executive of the Year voting, which was won by Memphis’ Zach Kleiman. The award is voted on by team executives rather than the media. pic.twitter.com/c4xvTjkZx8 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 12, 2022

Altman has been one of the Cavs’ most instrumental individuals in their recovery from LeBron James’ departure back in 2018.

After a few seasons of struggling and being in the doldrums of the NBA, the Cavs’ rebuild really began to bear fruit during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Throughout the regular season, the Cavs were one of the most pleasant surprises in the entire league and looked like real threats to make some noise in the East at times. Though some injuries to key players ended up having a major impact on the team’s success, the Cavs proved to the NBA that they are here to stay.

Altman will surely use his second-place finish in the Executive of the Year race as more motivation to keep doing what he has been doing for the organization.

If the Cavs have another offseason of smart draft picks and impactful additions, they’ll surely take another step forward next season.