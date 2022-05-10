Video: Kyrie Irving lashes out during GTA Twitch stream, calls other players ‘cockroaches’

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sounded off on internet trolls while on a Twitch stream.

“‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.' That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.” Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream (h/t @GothamGrant) pic.twitter.com/qmtafbB8Uz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

Irving clearly appears to be fed up with the same criticism that he is receiving from fans about his NBA career.

The seven-time All-Star is one of the more polarizing figures in the league, and he certainly gets plenty of hate from fans across the league.

Irving won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season, but he would eventually ask to be traded from the team.

The Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics, but he lasted just two seasons in Boston before leaving for the Nets in free agency prior to the 2019-20 season.

Irving and Kevin Durant have formed one of the best duos in the NBA in Brooklyn, but injuries cost the team in the duo’s first two seasons in Brooklyn.

The Nets then came up short once again in the playoffs during the 2021-22 season, as they were swept by the Celtics in the first round.

Irving appeared in just 29 games during the regular season, as he was unable to play in Nets’ home games for a good chunk of the season due to his vaccination status.

Despite that, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Irving will look to silence the haters next season by taking his team to the NBA Finals.