Report: Iman Shumpert in discussions to join BIG3 league

When the Cleveland Cavaliers won their lone NBA championship back in 2016, Iman Shumpert was a key role player for them.

Now, the 31-year-old is looking to continue his basketball career by joining another league: the BIG3.

NBA Champ Iman Shumpert has been in discussions to join Ice Cube's @thebig3 sources tell @BallySports. The Dancing With the Stars winner was the Knicks' 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft & has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets & Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/DE7uSHauQR — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 22, 2022

The BIG3 was started by legendary rapper Ice Cube in 2017. It features many former NBA players and stars who have recently retired from the NBA, and it is played in a half-court setting, which is more forgiving to its aging players.

Shumpert broke into the NBA as the 17th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2011 NBA Draft. After just over three seasons in the Big Apple, he was traded, along with J.R. Smith, to the Cavs.

Cleveland was enjoying the return of LeBron James during that 2014-15 season, but it needed a couple more role players in order to solidify its hopes of winning the world title. Shumpert helped in that area.

As a 6-foot-5 wing, he gave the Cavs some defense and 3-point shooting. During the Cavs’ 2016 run to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, he shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range in 21 postseason contests.

Shumpert remained with the team for two more seasons. In each of his campaigns with the Cavs, he made it to the NBA Finals.

He then moved on to brief stints with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets before playing out the remainder of his pro career with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.