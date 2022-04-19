Koby Altman envisions opportunity where Cavs have Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton next season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big offseason ahead of them. Despite the fact that they didn’t enjoy the success they had hoped for in the play-in tournament, the general consensus across the NBA is that the Cavs have a very bright future.

Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton could definitely be big parts of that future.

LeVert has one more year on his current contract while Sexton will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman recently mentioned that both players could be on the roster next season.

#Cavs President of Basketball Operations says he sees an opportunity where Cleveland has both Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert on their roster next season. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 19, 2022

LeVert joined the Cavs midseason and only played in 19 games for the team during the regular season. He dealt with some injuries and had to miss some time as a result.

Still, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game with Cleveland this year. He never really looked that comfortable with the Cavs, but he recently vowed to be better next season.

As for Sexton, his future seems like a bigger question mark. He has proven to be a truly dangerous scorer during his short time in the NBA. For that reason, a different team could offer him a big deal this summer. If the Cavs are unwilling to match the deal, Sexton might be on the move.

His situation is also made more difficult because he tore his left meniscus early on in the season. He played in only 11 games and averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points per contest in 60 games.

If the Cavs can hang onto both players, they’d certainly benefit from it. Both are streaky scorers and have shown the ability to take over games single-handedly. Only time will tell what the future holds for LeVert and Sexton.