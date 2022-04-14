Nate McMillan reveals that the Hawks are preparing for the Cavs as if Jarrett Allen will play

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season will be put on the line when the team faces off against the Atlanta Hawks in the final leg of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Though it remains unclear whether or not All-Star big man Jarrett Allen will be good to go for the game, the Hawks are apparently preparing for the game as if he will play.

Nate McMillan said the Hawks are preparing as if Jarrett Allen will be available for Cleveland tomorrow. He said even if he doesn’t play, the Cavs’ size still presents a challenge for Atlanta. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 14, 2022

Of course, Allen being back for the Cavs would be massive for the young team. He was one of the best two-way big men in the NBA before he went down with a fractured finger back in March.

As a result, he missed the last several weeks of the regular season. The Cavs, understandably, struggled to enjoy the same success that they had with Allen in the lineup.

In the regular season, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. If he were to play in Friday’s game, it would certainly give the Cavs a boost. That is especially true because the Hawks may not have an answer for all of the frontcourt talent that exists on the Cavs.

Between Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love, the Cavs have plenty of talented frontcourt players on their roster. The Cavs would love to see those guys impose their will on the Hawks.

Still, there is no question that the Hawks will be a handful for the Cavs. Guard Trae Young is one of the best scorers in the NBA. Moreover, the Cavs went 1-3 against the Hawks in the regular season.

The Cavs’ lone win came on Oct. 23 in Cleveland.