Report: Cavs are optimistic Jarrett Allen could return before regular-season finale

The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping their fingers crossed, as they are optimistic that injured center Jarrett Allen will be able to return before the team’s regular-season finale on April 10.

“Allen, who was on the bench supporting teammates during Cleveland’s recent homestand, still has a protective wrap and splint on his left hand,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “Since the March 6 injury, when Allen bashed his finger on the rim attempting to contest a shot, both the Cavs and Allen have been optimistic about him returning before the regular season finale against Milwaukee on April 10. There’s no reason to think otherwise — even though Allen will be missing his 14th consecutive game in New York on Saturday.”

Since Allen’s injury, the Cavaliers have struggled. They’ve only won five of their past 13 games, and they’re just 1-5 in their past six games.

Having Allen in the lineup is one reason why the Cavaliers are enjoying their first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.

The Cavs currently have a record of 42-35, which is good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. It seems like Cleveland will end up needing to participate in the play-in tournament in order to make it to the playoffs.

Having Allen back would be a major boost as the Cavs finish off the regular season. Prior to his injury, Allen was giving the team effective play on both sides of the ball.

In 56 games this season, Allen has averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. The fact that the Cavaliers are struggling without him serves as a testament to his value.

For now, the Cavaliers will continue to push forward without him, with a Saturday afternoon road matchup against the New York Knicks next on their schedule.