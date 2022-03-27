Kevin Love thanks the city of Cleveland after his latest huge accomplishment with the Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love recently captured a major accomplishment, becoming the second player in Cavs history to record at least 1,000 3-pointers with the team.

He took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, thanking the city of Cleveland in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

The 33-year-old is playing in his eighth season with the Cavs. Cleveland traded for him in the 2014 offseason, and he has been with the organization ever since.

In his eight seasons with the Cavs, Love has averaged 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has also knocked down an average of 2.3 triples per contest.

Love also played a huge role in helping the Cavs reach the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons. They won one championship in the process. After LeBron James left town to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, Love stayed to help the Cavs rebuild.

Of course, the early years of the rebuilding phase did not go very well for Love. However, he is thriving now in a bench role and has helped Cleveland return to playoff contention.

Earlier in the 2021-22 season, the Cavs were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, a recent slump has caused Cleveland to slide to the No. 7 seed in the East with a record of 41-33.

The team is hoping to bounce back soon in order to avoid the play-in tournament and earn an outright playoff berth. Cleveland will look to end a three-game losing streak when it faces the Orlando Magic on Monday at home.