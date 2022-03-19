Report: Cavs have ‘growing’ concern regarding Dean Wade’s possible meniscus injury

There is “growing” concern surrounding Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade’s possible meniscus injury, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

Wade, who has missed the Cavaliers’ last three games, received inconclusive results after undergoing a round of imaging.

“Wade has already undergone a round of imaging, but the results were inconclusive and sources say there’s growing concern about a meniscus injury — the area of the knee that’s been giving him trouble,” Fedor wrote.

This is a bad sign for the Cavs, as they can’t afford to lose yet another rotation player as they try to make a push for a better seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Wade has been a solid contributor for Cleveland this season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 51 games for the Cavs this season and made 28 starts. He plays 19.2 minutes per game, and his ability to stretch the floor would be greatly missed if he’s out for a significant amount of time.

The Cavaliers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a solid 40-30 record, but they are just one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors, who are in seventh place in the East. Cleveland is looking to avoid the league’s play-in tournament and simply make the playoffs by finishing in the top six in the conference.

Other players on the roster will have to step up in order to replace Wade’s production. Cleveland has already dealt with injuries to Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and others this season, and that has held the team back from reaching its full potential.

Cleveland’s next game will come on Saturday night at home against the Detroit Pistons.