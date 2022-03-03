Cavs release injury report ahead of big matchup vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Unfortunately, it looks they’re going to be at least a little bit shorthanded once again.

Newcomer Caris LeVert will remain out. Veteran guard Rajon Rondo is doubtful with a sprained toe.

There is some good news, however, as All-Star guard Darius Garland is not on the injury report. He’s been dealing with a back injury as of late, but it seems like he’ll be in the lineup on Friday.

The Cavs have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA so far this season. They’ve been in the playoff chase since the very start of the campaign and remain in the mix now.

However, they have sagged in the conference standings recently. They’ve lost five of their last six games and seem to have lost some of the spark that they exhibited earlier in the season.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently reflected on the team’s struggles and explained that the squad needs to find its identity again on the defensive side of the ball.

On Friday night, the Cavs’ defense will certainly be put to the test. The group will face off against a new superstar duo made up of big man Joel Embiid and guard James Harden. Since joining forces, the two have been on a tear and seem to be a perfect match.

It will be up to Cleveland’s big men and guards to try to contain Embiid and Harden. The Cavs could certainly use a win.