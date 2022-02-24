Report: Key update offered on Caris LeVert’s timetable for return

- Report: Darius Garland’s injury will need to be managed for the remainder of the season
- Updated: February 24, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers added a talented weapon in Caris LeVert prior to the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, but he is unfortunately dealing with a sprained foot at the moment.
For that reason, LeVert will be absent from the court for some time. On Thursday, a report indicated just how long LeVert is likely to be out due to the injury.
#Cavs will likely be without Caris LeVert for a week or two with his sprained foot.
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 24, 2022
LeVert has dealt with injuries in the past, so there is no doubt that the Cavs are going to let him take his time to get back to full strength before he rejoins the team’s lineup. After all, a healthy LeVert could prove to be a crucial player down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
When the 27-year-old was added to Cleveland’s roster, he immediately became one of the team’s most talented scorers. He is adept at creating shots for himself and has never been afraid of having the ball in his hands in big moments.
Even in just four games with the Cavs so far, he’s shown off his abilities. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with Cleveland. It would not be surprising to see those numbers increase as his comfort with his new teammates improves.
It’s a shame that LeVert will have to miss a week or two of games, but he’s surely going to be spending some of that time around his teammates and in the team’s facility. Hopefully, that exposure will help him build some chemistry with his new squad off the court so that he can flourish on the court once he is ready to return.
